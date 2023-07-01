Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Shares Gap Down to $1.12

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.12, but opened at $1.09. Zhihu shares last traded at $1.10, with a volume of 605,440 shares traded.
Zhihu Stock Up 0.9 %
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.33.
Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $144.77 million during the quarter. Zhihu had a negative net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 19.86%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zhihu Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Zhihu
Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Zhihu
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
- SMART Global Holdings Momentum, Room To Move Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Zhihu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhihu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.