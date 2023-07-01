Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Shares Gap Down to $1.12

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.12, but opened at $1.09. Zhihu shares last traded at $1.10, with a volume of 605,440 shares traded.

Zhihu Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.33.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $144.77 million during the quarter. Zhihu had a negative net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 19.86%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zhihu Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Zhihu

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Zhihu by 5,480.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,331,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,231,000 after buying an additional 6,217,795 shares in the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zhihu by 85.2% during the first quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 9,133,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,599,000 after buying an additional 4,200,746 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zhihu by 239.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,617,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,174,000 after buying an additional 3,257,204 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion bought a new stake in Zhihu during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,850,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Zhihu during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,624,000. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.

