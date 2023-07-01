Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Truist Financial from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.55.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $26.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $59.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.10.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $844.33 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 24.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.38 per share, for a total transaction of $203,800.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,136.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.38 per share, for a total transaction of $203,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,136.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Scott J. Mclean bought 37,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,015,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 104,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,868,577.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 105,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,611,040 in the last quarter. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.3% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

