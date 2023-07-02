1-800-FLOWERS.COM Reaffirms “Initiates” Rating for Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed their initiates rating on shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Roku in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Roku from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.81.

Roku Stock Performance

ROKU stock opened at $63.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 1.72. Roku has a 1 year low of $38.26 and a 1 year high of $97.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roku

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.59 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 24.71% and a negative net margin of 21.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Roku will post -5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 398 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $27,804.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,905.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Roku news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 398 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $27,804.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,905.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 1,886 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $113,273.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,663.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,528 shares of company stock valued at $986,830 in the last 90 days. 13.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roku

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Roku by 3.0% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,483,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,659,000 after purchasing an additional 368,450 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Roku by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,897,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,596,000 after purchasing an additional 206,357 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Roku by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,847,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,391,000 after purchasing an additional 444,022 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Roku by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,511,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,507,000 after purchasing an additional 442,525 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Roku by 5.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,749,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,697,000 after purchasing an additional 330,258 shares during the period. 69.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

Featured Stories

