109,185 Shares in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Acquired by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 109,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,208,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IGF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 197,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,050,000 after purchasing an additional 29,364 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 671,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,132,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $46.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.31 and its 200-day moving average is $47.58. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 1 year low of $39.95 and a 1 year high of $49.87. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.80.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.6754 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

