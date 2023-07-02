1,167 Shares in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Acquired by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,167 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 172.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 150 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of FSLR opened at $190.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 487.42 and a beta of 1.42. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.96 and a 12-month high of $232.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $194.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $548.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.66 million. First Solar had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 0.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Solar news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 39,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.97, for a total transaction of $7,988,401.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,163 shares in the company, valued at $18,029,895.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other First Solar news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 39,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.97, for a total transaction of $7,988,401.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,163 shares in the company, valued at $18,029,895.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael T. Sweeney sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total transaction of $1,435,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,647 shares in the company, valued at $4,030,385.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,448 shares of company stock worth $12,182,857 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FSLR shares. Argus increased their target price on First Solar from $176.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Wolfe Research lowered First Solar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Guggenheim increased their target price on First Solar from $248.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com lowered First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on First Solar from $201.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Solar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.12.

About First Solar

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.