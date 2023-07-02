1,485,852 Shares in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Purchased by Leeward Investments LLC MA

Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,485,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,729,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 821.3% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $182,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 119,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 4,109 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 2,232.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,936,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,836,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725,214 shares during the last quarter. 59.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VLY. StockNews.com began coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut Valley National Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valley National Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:VLY opened at $7.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.28. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $13.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.09.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 23.22%. The firm had revenue of $490.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Suresh L. Sani purchased 4,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.70 per share, for a total transaction of $69,331.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,331.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Suresh L. Sani acquired 4,416 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.70 per share, for a total transaction of $69,331.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,416 shares in the company, valued at $69,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Avner Mendelson acquired 2,611 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.52 per share, for a total transaction of $40,522.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 134,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,635.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 9,027 shares of company stock worth $140,034 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

