16,266 Shares in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Purchased by Dorsey Wright & Associates

Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,266 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 21,641,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,406,000 after buying an additional 8,116,822 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,586,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298,626 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth $41,433,000. Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14,778.9% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,594,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,300 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,362,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 5,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $96,356.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,648. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 9,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $155,737.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,455. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 5,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $96,356.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,744 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 433,504 shares of company stock worth $6,954,746 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of HPE stock opened at $16.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $17.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.22 and its 200 day moving average is $15.56.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HPE has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Citigroup began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.73.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

