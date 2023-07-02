1,713 Shares in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Acquired by Genesee Capital Advisors LLC

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in AbbVie by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $563,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,660,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $563,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,660,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total transaction of $2,400,770.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at $6,853,924.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,151 shares of company stock worth $5,187,783. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AbbVie Stock Up 1.1 %

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Argus lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.40.

Shares of ABBV opened at $134.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $237.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $168.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. AbbVie’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 139.95%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Further Reading

