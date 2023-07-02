25,487 Shares in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Bought by Dorsey Wright & Associates

Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,487 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,537,902 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,381,358,000 after acquiring an additional 519,620 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,393,752 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,605,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,069 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,898,679 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $540,242,000 after buying an additional 394,616 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 9,145,152 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $439,607,000 after buying an additional 742,471 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,428,878 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $278,734,000 after buying an additional 1,966,755 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.66% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

Shares of LVS stock opened at $58.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.53. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $30.93 and a 12 month high of $65.58.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The casino operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 10.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 124.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles D. Forman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $947,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 205,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,012,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LVS shares. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.35.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

