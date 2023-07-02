2,934 Shares in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Acquired by Dorsey Wright & Associates

Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 453.6% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OMC. StockNews.com started coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.86.

In related news, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total value of $9,384,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 328,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,821,560.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total value of $9,384,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,821,560.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $152,575.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,048.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 128,500 shares of company stock worth $12,073,741 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE OMC opened at $95.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.31 and a 1-year high of $97.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.66. The company has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.83.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.72% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is 42.11%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

