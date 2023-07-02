3M (NYSE:MMM) Stock Position Decreased by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation decreased its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 15,797 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in 3M were worth $6,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in 3M by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,132,871 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,567,502,000 after buying an additional 1,116,821 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in 3M by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,855,421 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,299,514,000 after purchasing an additional 508,283 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in 3M by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,769,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,291,535,000 after buying an additional 825,223 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,413,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,103,670,000 after buying an additional 44,714 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 73,903.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,656,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $798,258,000 after acquiring an additional 6,647,593 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other 3M news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

3M Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MMM. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.83.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $100.09 on Friday. 3M has a 12 month low of $92.38 and a 12 month high of $152.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $55.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.64.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.37. 3M had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that 3M will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 62.18%.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

