46,041 Shares in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Purchased by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 46,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,434,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RY. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RY shares. CIBC cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut Royal Bank of Canada from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.17.

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

RY opened at $95.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $83.63 and a 1 year high of $104.72. The firm has a market cap of $133.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.83.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.12). Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a $0.996 dividend. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $3.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.38%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

