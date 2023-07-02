600 Shares in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Acquired by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,925,965 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,196,501,000 after purchasing an additional 92,870 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,742,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $428,787,000 after purchasing an additional 502,186 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,719,972 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $404,796,000 after purchasing an additional 12,228 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,506,824 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $353,983,000 after purchasing an additional 36,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,060,804 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $249,660,000 after purchasing an additional 145,065 shares during the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

NYSE:WST opened at $382.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $357.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $315.80. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.19 and a twelve month high of $387.13. The company has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.54 and a beta of 1.10.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $716.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.28 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Stephens raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $330.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $344.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 8,020 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.60, for a total transaction of $2,932,112.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,538,810.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 8,020 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.60, for a total value of $2,932,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at $1,538,810.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 13,012 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.81, for a total transaction of $4,759,919.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,442,155.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,244 shares of company stock valued at $24,454,553 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.