6,147 Shares in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Bought by Dorsey Wright & Associates

Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,147 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,129,401 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $241,118,000 after acquiring an additional 386,775 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,526,631 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $208,848,000 after buying an additional 500,213 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 9.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,895,754 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $73,118,000 after buying an additional 248,611 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,667,471 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $63,014,000 after buying an additional 37,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 6.5% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,501,378 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $46,738,000 after buying an additional 91,049 shares in the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FL stock opened at $27.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.23. Foot Locker, Inc. has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $47.22.

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 11.77%. Foot Locker’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is 62.02%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FL shares. Williams Trading lowered Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Foot Locker from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Foot Locker from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group raised Foot Locker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Foot Locker from $42.00 to $31.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Foot Locker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.80.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

