953 Shares in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Bought by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 833.3% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Dynamics news, Director Mark Malcolm bought 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $214.47 per share, with a total value of $1,008,009.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,009. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

General Dynamics Price Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.69.

GD opened at $215.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $211.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $59.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.84. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $202.35 and a 1 year high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.17%.

General Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

