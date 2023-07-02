Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,919 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.4% during the first quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,113 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 15.1% in the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 199,978 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $20,250,000 after buying an additional 26,257 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% in the first quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,167 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 4,638 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABT. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Abbott Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $107.00 to $103.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.26.

Insider Activity

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:ABT opened at $109.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.89 and its 200-day moving average is $106.35. The firm has a market cap of $189.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.67. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $93.25 and a 12 month high of $115.69.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business’s revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.01%.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

