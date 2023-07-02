AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,123 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up approximately 4.6% of CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $23,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 85.3% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 68.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABBV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Argus cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays raised their target price on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AbbVie Stock Up 1.1 %

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total value of $2,400,770.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at $6,853,924.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total transaction of $2,400,770.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,853,924.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,151 shares of company stock valued at $5,187,783. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $134.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.20 and its 200-day moving average is $150.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $168.11. The company has a market capitalization of $237.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 139.95%.

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

See Also

