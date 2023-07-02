AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Sawyer & Company Inc

Sawyer & Company Inc reduced its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 992 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 1.6% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Goepper Burkhardt LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 0.9% in the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 0.9% in the third quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of ABBV opened at $134.73 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $168.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 139.95%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $563,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,660,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total transaction of $1,212,363.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,711,801.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $563,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,660,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,151 shares of company stock worth $5,187,783. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Argus cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.40.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

