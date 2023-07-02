AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Wendell David Associates Inc.

Wendell David Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 913 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for approximately 1.9% of Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $16,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 5,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,744,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,838,000 after buying an additional 77,101 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 17,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after buying an additional 7,867 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.40.

AbbVie Stock Up 1.1 %

ABBV stock opened at $134.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.95. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $168.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 139.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $563,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,660,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,151 shares of company stock worth $5,187,783. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

