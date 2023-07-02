Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Position Increased by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $5,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at $41,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 919.4% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATVI shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.53.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 13,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,028.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 174,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,281,304.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $84.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $66.12 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.41. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.94 and a 1 year high of $87.01.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 22.82%. On average, analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

