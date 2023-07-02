Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN) Short Interest Update

Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 226,300 shares, a decline of 40.4% from the May 31st total of 379,900 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 481,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Addex Therapeutics by 203.8% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 28,789 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Addex Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in Addex Therapeutics by 145.0% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 65,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 38,898 shares in the last quarter.

Addex Therapeutics Stock Down 17.3 %

NASDAQ:ADXN opened at $0.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.77. Addex Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $2.49.

About Addex Therapeutics

Addex Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ADXN Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter. Addex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 291.49% and a negative net margin of 1,014.32%.

Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of G-protein coupled receptors. Its lead programs include Dipraglurant for the treatment of Parkinson's disease levodopa-induced dyskinesia, and dystonia; ADX71149 for epilepsy and undisclosed CNS disorders; and GABAB PAM for pain, anxiety, and addiction.

