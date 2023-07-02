Advocate Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Advocate Group LLC lessened its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 179,154 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,320 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up 2.0% of Advocate Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $9,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 179,080 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,361,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.4% during the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 17,852 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.1% during the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 11,091 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.8% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 26,125 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $51.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $210.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $52.56.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $103,887.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,699,833. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $103,887.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,378 shares in the company, valued at $8,699,833. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 2,707 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $131,289.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,022 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,093 shares of company stock worth $1,963,134. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSCO. Barclays dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Stories

