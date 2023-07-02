Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Short Interest Down 40.6% in June

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD – Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,200 shares, a decrease of 40.6% from the May 31st total of 167,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 869,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Aethlon Medical Trading Down 9.8 %

Shares of AEMD opened at $0.36 on Friday. Aethlon Medical has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $2.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aethlon Medical

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Aethlon Medical by 219.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 127,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 87,458 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Aethlon Medical by 895.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 140,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 126,160 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Aethlon Medical by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 38,264 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aethlon Medical by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,053,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 558,596 shares during the last quarter. 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Aethlon Medical

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system, including removal of COVID-19 virus, associated variants, and related exosomes.

