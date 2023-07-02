Airtel Africa (OTC:AAFRF) PT Lowered to GBX 130

Airtel Africa (OTC:AAFRF – Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 160 ($2.03) to GBX 130 ($1.65) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Airtel Africa Stock Down 3.8 %
Airtel Africa stock opened at C$1.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.41. Airtel Africa has a 1-year low of C$1.25 and a 1-year high of C$2.07.
Airtel Africa Company Profile
