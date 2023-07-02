Airtel Africa (OTC:AAFRF) PT Lowered to GBX 130

Airtel Africa (OTC:AAFRF – Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 160 ($2.03) to GBX 130 ($1.65) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Airtel Africa Stock Down 3.8 %

Airtel Africa stock opened at C$1.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.41. Airtel Africa has a 1-year low of C$1.25 and a 1-year high of C$2.07.

Airtel Africa Company Profile

Airtel Africa Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and mobile money services in Nigeria, East Africa, and Francophone Africa. It offers prepaid and postpaid wireless voice, international roaming, and fixed line telephone services; data communication services, including 2G, 3G, and 4G; and mobile money services, such as digital wallet payments systems, microloans, savings, and international money transfers.

