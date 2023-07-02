Albion Financial Group UT Lowers Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Albion Financial Group UT lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.4% during the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 12,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 8.3% during the first quarter. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 23,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 36.6% during the first quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.1% during the first quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 4,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.9% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on XOM. HSBC raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.70.

XOM stock opened at $107.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.65. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $80.69 and a 52-week high of $119.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

