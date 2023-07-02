Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. HSBC decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $143.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $83.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $220.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $58.01 and a 52-week high of $125.84.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.23. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $30.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.35 billion. Equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,404,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 13.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

