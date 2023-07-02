Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Price Target Raised to C$75.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Free Report) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ATD. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$85.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$73.69.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

Alimentation Couche-Tard Price Performance

Shares of TSE:ATD opened at C$67.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$66.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$64.35. The firm has a market cap of C$66.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12-month low of C$50.21 and a 12-month high of C$68.90.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Announces Dividend

Alimentation Couche-Tard ( TSE:ATD Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.60 by C$0.36. The business had revenue of C$22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$20.97 billion. Alimentation Couche-Tard had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 23.28%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 3.8010061 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.97%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.