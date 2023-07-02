Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Price Target Raised to C$75.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bankshares increased their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. CIBC increased their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$73.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$71.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$73.69.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Performance

Shares of ATD opened at C$67.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.54. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12-month low of C$50.21 and a 12-month high of C$68.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$66.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$66.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$64.35.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Announces Dividend

Alimentation Couche-Tard ( TSE:ATD Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C$0.36. Alimentation Couche-Tard had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 4.02%. The business had revenue of C$22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$20.97 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 3.8010061 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.97%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

