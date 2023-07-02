Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) Receives $3.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.40.

BIRD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Allbirds from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Guggenheim lowered Allbirds from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Allbirds from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wedbush lowered Allbirds from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, William Blair lowered Allbirds from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

NASDAQ:BIRD opened at $1.26 on Tuesday. Allbirds has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $5.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.56.

Allbirds ( NASDAQ:BIRD Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $54.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.16 million. Allbirds had a negative return on equity of 29.55% and a negative net margin of 39.62%. Sell-side analysts predict that Allbirds will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspiriant LLC bought a new position in shares of Allbirds during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Allbirds during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allbirds during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allbirds by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 11,789 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its holdings in Allbirds by 226.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 9,934 shares during the last quarter. 24.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of lifestyle and performance shoes; and apparel, including classic tees and sweats, socks, and underwear. It sells its products through its retail stores, as well as online.

