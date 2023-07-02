Alliance Global Partners Lowers Cineverse (NASDAQ:CNVS) Price Target to $6.50

Cineverse (NASDAQ:CNVS – Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Alliance Global Partners to $6.50 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners’ target price points to a potential upside of 241.21% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Cineverse from $100.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th.

Cineverse Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:CNVS opened at $1.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.07. Cineverse has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $15.60.

Cineverse Company Profile

Cineverse ( NASDAQ:CNVS Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $12.55 million during the quarter. Cineverse had a negative return on equity of 30.79% and a negative net margin of 14.31%.

Cineverse Corp. operates as a streaming technology and entertainment company. It owns and operates streaming channels, powered by its proprietary technology platform. The company features brands for subscription video on demand (SVOD), advertising-based video on demand (AVOD), and free, ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels.

