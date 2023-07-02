Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,852 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 6.0% of Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F lifted its stake in Alphabet by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.80.

Insider Activity

Alphabet Price Performance

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $3,939,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,264,489.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 848,978 shares of company stock worth $27,492,109. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $120.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.64. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $129.55. The company has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.