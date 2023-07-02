ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ALOR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ALOR – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALOR. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Clear Street LLC boosted its holdings in ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I by 1,303.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 23,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 21,373 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I during the 1st quarter valued at about $499,000. 23.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I Stock Performance

ALOR opened at $10.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.37. ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $11.57.

About ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I

ALSP Orchid Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to target life science companies in North America and Singapore.

