Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Altisource Asset Management Trading Up 2.8 %

AAMC stock opened at $56.19 on Thursday. Altisource Asset Management has a 12 month low of $9.32 and a 12 month high of $103.50. The company has a market cap of $98.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.36.

Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The asset manager reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity at Altisource Asset Management

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altisource Asset Management

In related news, major shareholder Theodore Walker Cheng-De King sold 18,770 shares of Altisource Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total transaction of $1,537,638.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 175,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,404,812.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC bought a new stake in Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. 3.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Altisource Asset Management

AAMC has historically been an asset management company that provides portfolio management and corporate governance services to investment vehicles but given the sale and discontinuance of certain operations the Company is in the process of repositioning itself. Additional information is available at www.altisourceamc.com.

