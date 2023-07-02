Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$62.60.

AIF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC lowered their price objective on Altus Group from C$62.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Altus Group from C$73.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Cormark lowered their price objective on Altus Group from C$74.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Eight Capital lowered their price objective on Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Altus Group from C$75.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Altus Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of TSE AIF opened at C$43.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 231.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$45.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$52.91. Altus Group has a 12-month low of C$40.00 and a 12-month high of C$61.60.

Altus Group Dividend Announcement

Altus Group ( TSE:AIF Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$190.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$184.65 million. Altus Group had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 1.40%. As a group, analysts expect that Altus Group will post 1.7847478 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 315.79%.

Altus Group Company Profile

Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE).It operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, and advisory solutions primarily for CRE asset valuations for the purpose of performance, development, and investment management; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.

