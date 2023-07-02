American Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.92 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

American Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,508 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 69.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of HD stock opened at $310.64 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $265.61 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $295.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The company has a market capitalization of $312.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.09 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

