American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded American Shared Hospital Services from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, May 1st.

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSEAMERICAN AMS opened at $2.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.91. The company has a market capitalization of $15.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.86. American Shared Hospital Services has a 1-year low of $2.21 and a 1-year high of $3.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

American Shared Hospital Services ( NYSEAMERICAN:AMS Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.93 million for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 6.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMS. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in American Shared Hospital Services by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in American Shared Hospital Services by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in American Shared Hospital Services by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 158,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 5,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in American Shared Hospital Services during the 4th quarter worth $470,000. 13.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

