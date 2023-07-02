American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Receives $87.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the four research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.00.

AWR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American States Water in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered American States Water from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of American States Water stock opened at $87.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.80. American States Water has a 12-month low of $77.91 and a 12-month high of $100.50.

American States Water ( NYSE:AWR Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. American States Water had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 18.12%. The company had revenue of $161.42 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that American States Water will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.3975 dividend. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.77%.

In other American States Water news, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $89.99 per share, for a total transaction of $179,980.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $179,980. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $89.99 per share, for a total transaction of $179,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,980. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $56,604.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American States Water by 17.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 118,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,500,000 after buying an additional 17,566 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in American States Water by 17.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 282,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,095,000 after purchasing an additional 42,222 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in American States Water by 193.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 10,630 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in American States Water in the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in American States Water by 5.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,131,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,622,000 after purchasing an additional 53,468 shares in the last quarter. 73.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

