Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heron Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 4,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 3,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Athena Investment Management boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 2,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $4,525,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,801,174.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $1,628,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,454,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total transaction of $4,525,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,801,174.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,051 shares of company stock worth $12,050,715 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Trading Up 2.8 %

ADI stock opened at $194.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.55. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.48 and a 52 week high of $198.24. The company has a market capitalization of $97.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADI. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.04.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

