Analysts Set BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Price Target at $74.40

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.40.

BJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $77.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $83.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

Shares of BJ opened at $63.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.49. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 52 week low of $60.33 and a 52 week high of $80.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Insider Activity at BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 53.66% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Monica Schwartz sold 15,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $938,140.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,749.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of BJ’s Wholesale Club

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BJ. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 180.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,615,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,174 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 145.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,422,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,792,000 after buying an additional 1,436,785 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter valued at $89,816,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 323.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,719,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,230,000 after buying an additional 1,313,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 162.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,113,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,866,000 after buying an additional 1,308,643 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

(Free Report

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

