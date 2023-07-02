Analysts Set L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Price Target at $372.80

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $366.00.

LRLCY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of L’Oréal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of L’Oréal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Societe Generale raised L’Oréal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LRLCY opened at $93.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.28 and a 200-day moving average of $84.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.02. L’Oréal has a 12 month low of $58.38 and a 12 month high of $97.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were given a $1.0325 dividend. This is a positive change from L’Oréal’s previous dividend of $0.87. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th.

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skincare products, cleansers, hair colorants, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

