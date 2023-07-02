Analysts Set Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) PT at $87.00

Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.71.

Several research firms recently commented on PRFT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Perficient from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Perficient in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Perficient

In other news, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $722,205.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 123,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,042,298.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ralph C. Derrickson acquired 634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.87 per share, for a total transaction of $50,003.58. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,897.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 9,900 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $722,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 123,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,042,298.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,569 shares of company stock worth $119,936. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Perficient

Perficient Trading Down 0.8 %

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRFT. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Perficient by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Perficient by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,112 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Perficient by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,795 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Perficient by 2.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,627 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Perficient by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,081 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

PRFT opened at $83.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.12 and its 200-day moving average is $73.12. Perficient has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $110.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.55.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.01). Perficient had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 32.14%. The company had revenue of $231.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.09 million. Equities research analysts predict that Perficient will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. It offers strategy and transformation solution in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

