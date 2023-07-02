Analyzing eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) and Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR)

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) and Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Free Report) are both large-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares eBay and Broadridge Financial Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio eBay $9.80 billion 2.44 -$1.27 billion $1.20 37.24 Broadridge Financial Solutions $5.71 billion 3.42 $539.10 million $4.66 35.54

Broadridge Financial Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than eBay. Broadridge Financial Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than eBay, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score eBay 1 13 6 0 2.25 Broadridge Financial Solutions 0 1 2 0 2.67

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for eBay and Broadridge Financial Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

eBay presently has a consensus target price of $49.59, indicating a potential upside of 10.97%. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a consensus target price of $161.40, indicating a potential downside of 2.55%. Given eBay’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe eBay is more favorable than Broadridge Financial Solutions.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.2% of eBay shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.1% of Broadridge Financial Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of eBay shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Broadridge Financial Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares eBay and Broadridge Financial Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets eBay 6.51% 35.65% 9.24% Broadridge Financial Solutions 9.33% 40.29% 9.36%

Volatility & Risk

eBay has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Broadridge Financial Solutions has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

eBay pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Broadridge Financial Solutions pays an annual dividend of $2.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. eBay pays out 83.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Broadridge Financial Solutions pays out 62.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. eBay has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years and Broadridge Financial Solutions has increased its dividend for 15 consecutive years.

Summary

Broadridge Financial Solutions beats eBay on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About eBay

eBay Inc. operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions. It also offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution; data-driven solutions and an end-to-end platform for content management, composition, and omni-channel distribution of regulatory, marketing, and transactional information, as well as mutual fund trade processing services; data and analytics solutions; solutions for public corporations and mutual funds; SEC filing and capital markets transaction services; registrar, stock transfer, and record-keeping services; and omni-channel customer communications solutions, as well as operates Broadridge Communications Cloud platform that creates, delivers, and manages communications and customer engagement activities. The company's Global Technology and Operations segment provides solutions that automate the front-to-back transaction lifecycle of equity, mutual fund, fixed income, foreign exchange and exchange-traded derivatives, order capture and execution, trade confirmation, margin, cash management, clearance and settlement, reference data management, reconciliations, securities financing and collateral management, asset servicing, compliance and regulatory reporting, portfolio accounting, and custody-related services. This segment also offers business process outsourcing services; technology solutions, such portfolio management, compliance, fee billing, and operational support solutions; and capital market and wealth management solutions. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Lake Success, New York.

