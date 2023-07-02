Analyzing FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) & TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Free Report) and TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Free Report) are both small-cap financial services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

FVCBankcorp has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for FVCBankcorp and TrustCo Bank Corp NY, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FVCBankcorp 0 0 2 0 3.00 TrustCo Bank Corp NY 1 0 0 0 1.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

FVCBankcorp presently has a consensus price target of $17.60, indicating a potential upside of 63.42%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a consensus price target of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.83%. Given FVCBankcorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe FVCBankcorp is more favorable than TrustCo Bank Corp NY.

39.8% of FVCBankcorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.8% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY shares are held by institutional investors. 21.6% of FVCBankcorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FVCBankcorp and TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FVCBankcorp $83.52 million 2.28 $24.98 million $0.97 11.06 TrustCo Bank Corp NY $205.86 million 2.64 $75.23 million $3.97 7.21

TrustCo Bank Corp NY has higher revenue and earnings than FVCBankcorp. TrustCo Bank Corp NY is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FVCBankcorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares FVCBankcorp and TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FVCBankcorp 22.25% 11.62% 1.01% TrustCo Bank Corp NY 34.81% 12.66% 1.25%

Summary

TrustCo Bank Corp NY beats FVCBankcorp on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FVCBankcorp

FVCBankcorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial construction loans; commercial loans for various business purposes, such as for working capital, equipment purchases, lines of credit, and government contract financing; small business administration loans; asset-based loans and accounts receivable financing; home equity loans; and consumer loans. In addition, it offers business and consumer credit cards; merchant services; business insurance products; and online banking, remote deposit, and mobile banking services. The company serves commercial businesses, nonprofit organizations, professional service entities, and their respective owners and employees located in the greater Washington, D.C., and Baltimore metropolitan areas. It operates branch offices in Arlington, Virginia; the independent city of Manassas, Virginia; Reston, Fairfax County, Virginia; Springfield, Fairfax County in Virginia; Montgomery County and Baltimore in Maryland, and Washington, D.C. FVCBankcorp, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities. In addition, the company serves as the executor of estates and trustee of personal trusts; provides asset and wealth management, estate planning and related advice, and custodial services; and acts as trustee for various types of employee benefit plans, and corporate pension and profit-sharing trusts. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Glenville, New York.

