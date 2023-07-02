Analyzing Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) and LogicMark (NASDAQ:LGMK)

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Free Report) and LogicMark (NASDAQ:LGMK – Free Report) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Lakeland Industries has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LogicMark has a beta of 1.88, suggesting that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.2% of Lakeland Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.4% of LogicMark shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of Lakeland Industries shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of LogicMark shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lakeland Industries 0 0 1 0 3.00 LogicMark 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Lakeland Industries and LogicMark, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Lakeland Industries presently has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 73.73%. Given Lakeland Industries’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Lakeland Industries is more favorable than LogicMark.

Profitability

This table compares Lakeland Industries and LogicMark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lakeland Industries 1.81% 3.39% 2.88% LogicMark -67.48% -32.91% -27.37%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lakeland Industries and LogicMark’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lakeland Industries $112.85 million 0.94 $1.87 million $0.28 51.39 LogicMark $11.08 million 0.34 -$6.93 million ($14.32) -0.20

Lakeland Industries has higher revenue and earnings than LogicMark. LogicMark is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lakeland Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Lakeland Industries beats LogicMark on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lakeland Industries

Lakeland Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks. The company also provides durable woven garments, including electrostatic dissipative apparel used in electronics clean rooms; flame resistant meta aramid, para aramid, and FR cotton coveralls/pants/jackets used in petrochemical, refining operations, and electrical utilities; FR fabrics; and cotton and polycotton coveralls, lab coats, pants, and shirts. In addition, it provides high visibility clothing comprising reflective apparel, including vests, T-shirts, sweatshirts, jackets, coats, raingear, jumpsuits, hats, and gloves; and gloves and sleeves that are used in the automotive, glass, and metal fabrication industries. The company sells its products to a network of approximately 1,600 safety and industrial supply distributors through in-house sales teams, customer service group, and independent sales representatives. It serves end users, such as integrated oil, chemical/petrochemical, automobile, steel, glass, construction, smelting, cleanroom, janitorial, pharmaceutical, and high technology electronics manufacturers, as well as scientific, medical laboratories, and the utilities industry; and federal, state, and local governmental agencies and departments. The company was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama.

About LogicMark

LogicMark, Inc. offers personal emergency response systems (PERS), health communications devices, and Internet of Things (IoT) technology that creates a connected care platform in the United States. It manufactures and distributes non-monitored and monitored personal emergency response systems, which are offered through healthcare durable medical equipment and monitored security dealers/distributors, and the United States Department of Veterans Affairs. The company was formerly known as Nxt-ID, Inc. and changed its name to LogicMark, Inc. in March 2022. LogicMark, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

