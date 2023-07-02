Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Coverage Initiated at Siebert Williams Shank

Research analysts at Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Siebert Williams Shank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Antero Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Antero Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.77.

Antero Resources Price Performance

AR stock opened at $23.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 3.47. Antero Resources has a fifty-two week low of $19.91 and a fifty-two week high of $45.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Insider Transactions at Antero Resources

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). Antero Resources had a net margin of 29.24% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Antero Resources will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $3,160,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 941,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,844,400.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AR. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 39,118 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 7,829 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the third quarter valued at $595,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 37,705 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 15,844 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 77.2% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 259,628 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,926,000 after buying an additional 113,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

