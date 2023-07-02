Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Research Coverage Started at Siebert Williams Shank

Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $27.00 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Antero Resources from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Antero Resources from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Antero Resources from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Antero Resources from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.77.

Antero Resources Trading Up 0.7 %

AR opened at $23.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Antero Resources has a 52 week low of $19.91 and a 52 week high of $45.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 3.47.

Insider Transactions at Antero Resources

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). Antero Resources had a net margin of 29.24% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Antero Resources will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 150,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $3,160,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 941,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,844,400.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 195.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 2,883.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the period. 79.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Antero Resources

(Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

