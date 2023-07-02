APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 54.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,042 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in APA were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APA. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in APA during the 1st quarter valued at $295,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in APA by 3,173.6% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 16,566 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in APA during the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in APA during the 1st quarter worth $328,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in APA by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,362,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,324,000 after acquiring an additional 29,907 shares in the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of APA from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of APA from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of APA from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, APA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.94.

APA Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $34.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 3.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.85. APA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.15 and a fifty-two week high of $50.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. APA had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. APA’s revenue was down 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

APA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.26%.

APA Profile

(Free Report)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

