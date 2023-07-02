APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Stock Position Lowered by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management lessened its position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 54.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,042 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in APA were worth $984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in APA by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,458,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,144,000 after buying an additional 153,743 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of APA by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,655,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,097,000 after purchasing an additional 229,516 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of APA by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,337,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,555 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of APA by 191.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,144,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of APA by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,044,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,129,000 after purchasing an additional 301,695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of APA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of APA from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of APA from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of APA from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.94.

APA Price Performance

Shares of APA stock opened at $34.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.85. APA Co. has a twelve month low of $30.15 and a twelve month high of $50.58. The firm has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 3.54.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. APA had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that APA Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.26%.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

