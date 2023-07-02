Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Receives $40.38 Average Target Price from Analysts

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.38.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AIRC shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apartment Income REIT

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 872.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 356.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 776.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. 98.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apartment Income REIT Stock Performance

Apartment Income REIT Announces Dividend

Shares of AIRC opened at $36.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.90. Apartment Income REIT has a 52-week low of $32.51 and a 52-week high of $46.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

(Free Report

Apartment Income REIT Corp (AIR Communities) (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 75 communities totaling 25,797 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.