Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,621 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $8,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,053 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 27,251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.96.

Applied Materials Stock Up 0.2 %

Applied Materials stock opened at $144.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $121.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.19. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $146.69.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 52.81%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.89%.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, March 13th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

